While speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve said that medical examiner has received "112 people dead, 32 bodies identified," adding that there were still "40 active fires" in the country.

2. The fires broke out as Chile faces a heat wave that has affected other Latin American countries as well.

3. A state of emergency has been proclaimed as smoke engulfed the coastal cities of Chile, forcing residents in core regions to flee their homes.

A resident cleans debris following wildfires in Vina del Mar, Valparaiso region, Chile after a forest wildfire, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photographer: Bloomberg)

5. On Sunday, President Gabriel Boric announced that Monday and Tuesday would be designated as national mourning days in honour of the fire victims, CNN reported. While speaking in a conference, he also stated that the death toll “will increase significantly."

6. As per governor of the Valparaiso region, Rodrigo Mundaca, announced on Sunday that a curfew was being enforced in the towns of Vina del Mar, Quilpue, Villa Alemana, and Limache so that officials could concentrate on putting out the fires.

A man puts out a forest fire affecting the hills in Quilpe comune, Valparaiso region, Chile on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)

7. In Quilpe, Mayor Valeria Melipillan told CNN Chile that the fire was "probably the largest ever" in the area and that around 1,400 homes had been damaged. Although the evacuation attempts had been effective, Melipillan noted that several residents of the impacted areas had expressed a reluctance to leave their houses.

8. Pope Francis urged people to pray for those who lost their lives in wildfires. In a post on X, he said, “Pray for the deceased and injured victims of the devastating fires that have affected central Chile."

This handout picture released by the Chilean Presidency shows Chile's President Gabriel Boric (C) visiting residents of Quilpue affected by the forest fires. (AFP Photo)

9. Chile's President Boric said in a televised statement on Saturday that the defence ministry would send additional military personnel to the impacted areas and would provide all required supplies.

10. In February 2023, fires in the country swept through more than 400,000 hectares and killed more than 22 people.

