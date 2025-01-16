Days after the shocking revelation of a Kerala athlete's gangrape, chilling details have surfaced as police arrest 44 men in connection with the case. The Kerala Police has so far identified 58 men for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenager for five years, starting from a childhood friend. The arrested men are reportedly from the settlement where the girl lived and neighbouring areas.

The abuse of the Kerala athlete began when she was just 13 years old, allegedly at the hands of her childhood friend, Subin. The boy, also a teenager at the time, sexually assaulted the girl and recorded photos, and videos of her. He later used the footage to threaten her into giving sexual favours to his friend.

According to a News Minute report, this friend brought in more men who sexually assaulted the girl. Over the next few years, daily wage labourers, some men from the same locality abused the girl.

Threatening the girl with her pictures and videos, several accused met the girl at a private bus stand in Pathanamthitta. She was then taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse, the investigation so far has revealed.

The probe also found that the girl, while she was studying class XII last year, was taken by a youth who was acquainted with her through Instagram to a rubber plantation in Ranni, where he raped her along with three others. There are five instances of gangrape. The Dalit girl was sexually assaulted inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.

The report mentioned that the girl's photos and videos circulated among men and even minors. Some accused have been identified as some students from her college and are her classmates from her school. The accused contacted the girl through WhatsApp and Instagram. Two accused are currently out of India.

"Word may have spread from one man to another, to their circle of friends or colleagues. Quite a lot of the accused are from her neighbourhood and daily wage labourers, but there are others too. We were shocked to hear her name so many men,” N Rajeev, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), told TNM.

“Two of the accused are absconding. They are abroad at present. We are considering issuing Look out Circulars for them. We are also planning to issue a Red Corner notice for them through Interpol,” DIG S Ajeetha Begum, who is overseeing the investigation in the Kerala athelete's gangrape case, said.