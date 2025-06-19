Chilling video! NDRF team, locals rescue woman from swollen river using rope in Bihar's Gaya

Continuous rainfall in Gaya, Bihar, over the past few days has led to a sudden surge in the water level of the Falgu River, which breached the danger mark on Thursday and flooded surrounding areas. The river had been swelling gradually due to scattered showers, but Thursday’s downpour caused it to overflow, leaving many stranded. Thanks to the swift response of local residents, lives were saved before the situation worsened.

A video shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter) showed locals and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel working side by side to rescue those trapped in the rising water.

The footage captured tense moments as ropes were thrown from a bridge to pull people to safety, with the current rushing around them.

“Some people informed that a few individuals were stuck in the river. Four-five of us reached here and rescued them. About 12-13 people were rescued,” a rescuer told PTI during the operation.

Pontoon Bridge Washed Away, Villages Cut Off in UP Meanwhile, several villages in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts of Uttar Pradesh have been cut off from their tehsil headquarters after a pontoon bridge over the Narayani River was washed away on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and the release of water from Nepal caused a sharp rise in the river’s level, disrupting travel for people in remote areas.



Southwest Monsoon advances over Bihar, Eastern UP



The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Bihar and some more regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh as of June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

