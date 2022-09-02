China approves Livzon Pharma's Covid vaccine2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 09:43 PM IST
China has approved Livzon Pharma's vaccine against Covid-19, among the first new products in more than a year
China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the firm said on Friday, marking one of the two new products against the disease the country cleared in more than a year.