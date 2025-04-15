China asks airlines to not take deliveries from Boeing. Is it good news for Indian carriers?

What does this mean for Boeing?

Boeing has been going from one crisis to another, starting with two deadly crashes of the MAX aircraft which led to a global grounding of the aircraft. This was followed by the pandemic when the Boeing team repeatedly set a deadline for the return of MAX to the air. Management changes and FAA scrutiny later, the company faced a strike from the machinists, delaying production and deliveries. When things seem to be on track, the trade war is opening up another challenge for the company and action by one country will set a precedent for either setting off tariffs or deliveries. Very few countries could be in a position to delay deliveries as airlines the world over have been scrambling for capacity, and most countries let their airlines negotiate and order on their own unlike China, where the government is involved in placing orders for the aircraft.