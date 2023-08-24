China Casts CIA as Villain in New Anti-Spying Push
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Summary
- State-security ministry accuses two Chinese citizens of spying for U.S. as espionage fears grip both countries
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expanding a campaign to harden the country against foreign efforts to steal its secrets, with his spymasters warning citizens abroad to guard against enticement from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less