China Covid surge leads nations to adopt entry restrictions

Taiwan will start testing those arriving from the Chiense mainland as it anticipates tens of thousands of people visiting for the Chinese New Year later in January. Hong Kong, which plans to reopen its borders with China before mid-January, is relaxing its entry rules, announcing on Wednesday a sweeping set of changes that will scrap limits on public gatherings as well as proof of vaccination for entry to some venues, and no longer require inbound travelers to take two PCR tests after their arrival.