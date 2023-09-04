China Creates Government Body to Support Private Sector
SummaryThe new bureau will be tasked with monitoring the country’s private economy and establishing channels for regular communication with private enterprises.
SINGAPORE—China’s government said it would create a new body to support the private sector, a move to shore up wavering confidence among entrepreneurs as a deep funk sets over the world’s second-largest economy.
