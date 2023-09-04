China Creates Government Body to Support Private Sector

A cascade of policy packages since July underscored the urgency in Beijing’s efforts to boost China’s ailing private businesses and to contain systemic risks in the economy. In a bid to halt a prolonged slide in the share market, regulators have halved stamp duty—the tax charged on each stock trade—and restricted stake sales by major shareholders, prompting temporary rallies. They also relaxed restrictions on home buying and Chinese banks cut deposit rates to get the country’s reluctant consumers to unlock historically high rates of saving.

