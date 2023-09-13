China Denies Ban on Apple’s iPhones

China refuted media reports about the country ordering government officials to stop using foreign electronic devices.

China on Wednesday refuted media reports about the country ordering government officials to stop using foreign electronic devices.

“China hasn’t issued any laws, regulations or policy documents banning purchase or use of foreign phones including Apple’s iPhones," said Mao Ning, spokeswoman at China’s foreign ministry, at a daily briefing.

China has noticed recent media reports about security issues related to iPhones, she said, adding that China attaches great importance to information and cybersecurity.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Beijing asked some of its officials to stop using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office.

