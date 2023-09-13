Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / China Denies Ban on Apple’s iPhones

China Denies Ban on Apple’s iPhones

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:00 PM IST Rachel Liang ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

China refuted media reports about the country ordering government officials to stop using foreign electronic devices.

China Denies Ban on Apple’s iPhones

China on Wednesday refuted media reports about the country ordering government officials to stop using foreign electronic devices.

“China hasn’t issued any laws, regulations or policy documents banning purchase or use of foreign phones including Apple’s iPhones," said Mao Ning, spokeswoman at China’s foreign ministry, at a daily briefing.

China has noticed recent media reports about security issues related to iPhones, she said, adding that China attaches great importance to information and cybersecurity.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Beijing asked some of its officials to stop using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office.

Write to Rachel Liang at rachel.liang@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.