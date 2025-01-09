China factor delaying private investments: Sanjiv Puri

But having said that, yes, I'm sure there are some practical issues which I think industry is continuing to work on and the government is also focused on it. There is greater engagement with the government and the people who are applying, to bridge the gaps. I know people have taken up internship in companies. We have to be at it. Sometimes people have to be explained the benefits that will be there. It is a good intervention. We should persist with it and keep doing whatever tweaks are required along the way.