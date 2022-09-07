China forex reserves fall more than expected to $3.055 trillion in August1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 05:27 PM IST
China forex reserves have dropped more than expected to $3.055 trillion in August
China forex reserves have dropped more than expected to $3.055 trillion in August
Listen to this article
China's foreign exchange reserves dropped more than expected to $3.055 trillion, in August, according to the official data. China's forex reserves dropped as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. China's foreign exchange reserves, which is the world's largest, fell $49.2 billion in August. In July, it had tipped to $3.104 trillion.