China has installed towers near its side of Hot Springs: Chusul Councillor
- Chusul is situated around the South of Pangon Lake and is few kilometres away from the LAC
China has been doing rapid infrastructure development on its side of the border. After recently completing a bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed towers near its side of Hot Springs, claims Konchok Stanzin, Councillor, Chushul, Ladakh.
This is not the first time that China has been accused of strengthening its infrastructure around the Pangong Lake. He claimed that Chin has built a bridge over the Pangong Lake and installed towers near its side of Hot Springs.
It has reported that China has installed three mobile towers in the border region of Chusul. The area has been under illegal occupation of Chinese forces in 1962.
Earlier, the Councillor of Chusul tweeted "After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities."
Chusul is situated around the South of Pangon Lake and is few kilometres away from the LAC.
In February, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed Lok Sabha, "The government has taken note of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962."
