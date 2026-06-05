China increasingly turns to India for oil meal as exports jump 900% over a decade

New Delhi: India has emerged as a key supplier of oil meal for China's livestock and poultry feed, with exports having surged more than 25-fold to $157 million in 2025, as Beijing diversifies feed imports away from its traditional suppliers. India had shipped out oil meal worth $6.1 million in 2024.

According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) data, reviewed by Mint, India's oil meal exports to China has surged from $15.7 million in 2015, marking a nearly 900% rise over the decade, and raising China’s share in India's global oil meal shipments to 13.5% in 2025 from 0.4% in 2024.

The shift comes as China, world's largest consumer of animal feed ingredients, looks to reduce dependence on its traditional suppliers such as the US, Brazil and Argentina amid periodic supply disruptions, weather-related production risks and volatility in global agricultural commodity prices. China was a marginal market for Indian oil meal exports for most of the past decade, accounting for less than 2% of the shipments in most years.

Oil meal is the protein-rich by-product left after extracting oil from oilseeds such as soybean, mustard and groundnut and is also used as an organic fertilizer.

The pricing factor Pricing is a key factor here. “The sharp rise in India's oil meal exports to China was largely driven by India's competitive pricing of rapeseed meal and China's restrictions on Canadian canola imports,” said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), an industry body representing the vegetable oil and oilseed sector. "This created a significant opportunity for Indian exporters to fill the supply gap in the Chinese feed market."

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, said the increase in India's cargoes was driven by China's growing requirement for protein-rich feed ingredients used in its livestock and aquaculture sectors. “The country has been expanding feed supplies to support its poultry, pig and fisheries industries, while simultaneously diversifying procurement sources,” he said.

“India emerged as a beneficiary of this strategy due to the competitive pricing of its oil meals, particularly rapeseed meal and soybean meal," Srivastava said. "Lower export availability from some major producing countries and fluctuations in international feed prices further enhanced the attractiveness of Indian supplies.”

The rise in exports to China is significant as it occurred despite a decline in India's overall export of oil meal. India's global shipments fell to $1.16 billion in 2025 from $1.48 billion in 2024.

Queries emailed to the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, animal husbandry and dairying and the commerce ministry as well as the Chinese embassy in New Delhi remained unanswered until press time.

Thawing ties Experts see the surge in oil meal exports as an indication that economic ties between India and China are slowly strengthening in select sectors despite continuing geopolitical sensitivities.

“The increase in oil meal trade is significant because it comes at a time when both India and China are cautiously rebuilding economic channels that had weakened in recent years,” said Amit Singh, associate professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. "Agricultural commodities often become the first areas where commercial engagement revives because they are driven by immediate market needs rather than strategic considerations."

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