China increasingly turns to India for oil meal as exports jump 900% over a decade

New Delhi: India has emerged as a key supplier of oil meal for China's livestock and poultry feed, with exports having surged more than 25-fold to $157 million in 2025, as Beijing diversifies feed imports away from its traditional suppliers. India had shipped out oil meal worth $6.1 million in 2024.

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According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) data, reviewed by Mint, India's oil meal exports to China has surged from $15.7 million in 2015, marking a nearly 900% rise over the decade, and raising China’s share in India's global oil meal shipments to 13.5% in 2025 from 0.4% in 2024.

The shift comes as China, world's largest consumer of animal feed ingredients, looks to reduce dependence on its traditional suppliers such as the US, Brazil and Argentina amid periodic supply disruptions, weather-related production risks and volatility in global agricultural commodity prices. China was a marginal market for Indian oil meal exports for most of the past decade, accounting for less than 2% of the shipments in most years.

Oil meal is the protein-rich by-product left after extracting oil from oilseeds such as soybean, mustard and groundnut and is also used as an organic fertilizer.

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The pricing factor Pricing is a key factor here. “The sharp rise in India's oil meal exports to China was largely driven by India's competitive pricing of rapeseed meal and China's restrictions on Canadian canola imports,” said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), an industry body representing the vegetable oil and oilseed sector. "This created a significant opportunity for Indian exporters to fill the supply gap in the Chinese feed market."

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, said the increase in India's cargoes was driven by China's growing requirement for protein-rich feed ingredients used in its livestock and aquaculture sectors. “The country has been expanding feed supplies to support its poultry, pig and fisheries industries, while simultaneously diversifying procurement sources,” he said.

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“India emerged as a beneficiary of this strategy due to the competitive pricing of its oil meals, particularly rapeseed meal and soybean meal," Srivastava said. "Lower export availability from some major producing countries and fluctuations in international feed prices further enhanced the attractiveness of Indian supplies.”

The rise in exports to China is significant as it occurred despite a decline in India's overall export of oil meal. India's global shipments fell to $1.16 billion in 2025 from $1.48 billion in 2024.

Queries emailed to the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, animal husbandry and dairying and the commerce ministry as well as the Chinese embassy in New Delhi remained unanswered until press time.

Thawing ties Experts see the surge in oil meal exports as an indication that economic ties between India and China are slowly strengthening in select sectors despite continuing geopolitical sensitivities.

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“The increase in oil meal trade is significant because it comes at a time when both India and China are cautiously rebuilding economic channels that had weakened in recent years,” said Amit Singh, associate professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. "Agricultural commodities often become the first areas where commercial engagement revives because they are driven by immediate market needs rather than strategic considerations."

Also Read | What India’s ban on livestock antibiotics means for human drug resistance

The commerce ministry data shows India's overall exports to China rose to $18 billion in 2025 from $15.1 billion in the previous year, while imports increased to $124.8 billion from $109.3 billion during the period. India's trade deficit with China thus widened to $106.8 billion in 2025 from $94.2 billion in 2024.

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About the Authors Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions. Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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