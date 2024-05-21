China is winning the minerals war
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 21 May 2024, 11:44 AM IST
SummaryDespite years of efforts by the West to make a dent, Chinese mining companies are becoming more dominant, not less.
SINGAPORE—For the past few years, the West has been trying to break China’s grip on minerals that are critical for defense and green technologies. Despite their efforts, Chinese companies are becoming more dominant, not less.
