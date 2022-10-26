China launches Covid-19 vaccine inhaled through mouth2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM IST
- The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account.