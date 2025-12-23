China launches online visa application system for Indians: Direct link, visa types, and fees

China has rolled out a new online visa application system for Indian travellers, a move aimed at simplifying paperwork and reducing in-person visits, as Beijing and New Delhi cautiously rebuild people-to-people ties after years of disruption. The system, launched by the Chinese Embassy in India, allows applicants to complete key stages of the visa process digitally from December 22, 2025.

The initiative comes amid a broader thaw in India–China relations, including the resumption of tourist visas, commercial flights and pilgrimages.

What exactly has China announced? The launch of the China Online Visa Application System was confirmed by the Chinese Ambassador to India in a post on X.

Under the new system, applicants can fill out visa forms and upload supporting documents online through the official portal:

From December 22, 2025, Indian applicants are no longer required to complete the initial paperwork entirely in person, significantly streamlining the process.

How does the new Chinaese visa application online system work? According to an official notice issued by the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi, applicants must now:

Visit the centre’s official website

Create or sign in to their account

Complete the visa application form online

Upload all required supporting documents digitally The notice stresses that applicants must carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided on the portal.

Crucially, before submitting their physical passport and other documents at the visa centre, applicants must ensure that their application status reads “online review completed” and that they have received a confirmation email.

“This must be read!” the notice emphasises, underscoring that incomplete online submissions will not be accepted offline.

Which visa categories are covered? The online platform currently supports several major visa categories, including:

Tourist visas (L)

Business visas (M)

Student visas (X)

Work visas (Z) Applicants can fill in forms, upload documents and schedule biometric appointments electronically. While biometric submission will still require one in-person visit, the overall process is expected to reduce consulate visits from two to one.

Visa

Fee Fee Category Amount （Inr) Indian

Citizen US

Citizen US

Citizen

（JVisa） Canadian

Citizen Argentinean

Citizen Brazilian

Citizen Israeli

Citizen Panamanian

Citizen Third

Country

Citizen Romania

Citizen Serbia

Citizen Uruguay

Citizen Single Entry 2900 11500 14200 3900 7700 7100 1400 3200 2000 4700 150 2600 Double Entry 4400 11500 14200 3900 7700 7100 1400 3200 3000 6200 150 2600 Half Year Multiple Entry 5900 11500 14200 3900 7700 7100 1400 3200 4100 9300 150 2600 One Year Multiple Entry 8800 11500 14200 3900 7700 7100 1400 3200 6100 9300 150 2600 Extra fee for express service 2700 / 1800 Group Visa 1800 Service

Fee Regular Service (6th working day collection Expected) 1973 (Inclusive of Service Tax) Express Service (4th working day collection Expected) 2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax) Postal Service 2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax) Premium Lounge Service 2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax)

Notes:

1. Visa Fees are collected on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.

2. Application Service Fees are charged by the Centre and they are non-refundable.

3. The total amount of the fees to be paid by an applicant = visa fees + application service fees in cash/DD.

4. For Express Service (4th working day collection Expected), you will have to submit your application before 12 PM, and pick up your visa after 3 PM the 4th working day afternoon.

5. The schedule of fees will be adjusted every quarter in accordance with exchange rate of USD and Rs.

Can applicants track their visa status online? Yes. One of the key features of the new system is real-time application tracking, allowing applicants to monitor progress without repeated visits or calls.

Visa fees can also be paid in Indian rupees via UnionPay, helping applicants avoid foreign exchange mark-ups typically associated with overseas payments.

Where is the Chinese visa centre located in Delhi? The Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi will continue to operate alongside the online system.

Location: Concourse Floor, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Phone: +91-9999036735

The address and contact details were also shared by the Chinese envoy on X.

How does this fit into the wider India–China visa reset? The move follows confirmation by India’s Ministry of External Affairs that the visa regime for Chinese nationals is now fully operational after a five-year suspension triggered by the 2020 border clashes.