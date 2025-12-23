China launches online visa application system for Indians: Direct link, visa types, and fees

China has rolled out a new online visa application system for Indian travellers, a move aimed at simplifying paperwork and reducing in-person visits, as Beijing and New Delhi cautiously rebuild people-to-people ties after years of disruption. The system, launched by the Chinese Embassy in India, allows applicants to complete key stages of the visa process digitally from December 22, 2025.
The initiative comes amid a broader thaw in India–China relations, including the resumption of tourist visas, commercial flights and pilgrimages.
The launch of the China Online Visa Application System was confirmed by the Chinese Ambassador to India in a post on X.
Under the new system, applicants can fill out visa forms and upload supporting documents online through the official portal:
From December 22, 2025, Indian applicants are no longer required to complete the initial paperwork entirely in person, significantly streamlining the process.
According to an official notice issued by the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi, applicants must now:
The notice stresses that applicants must carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided on the portal.
Crucially, before submitting their physical passport and other documents at the visa centre, applicants must ensure that their application status reads “online review completed” and that they have received a confirmation email.
“This must be read!” the notice emphasises, underscoring that incomplete online submissions will not be accepted offline.
The online platform currently supports several major visa categories, including:
Applicants can fill in forms, upload documents and schedule biometric appointments electronically. While biometric submission will still require one in-person visit, the overall process is expected to reduce consulate visits from two to one.
Visa
Fee Category
Amount （Inr)
Indian
US
US
Canadian
Argentinean
Brazilian
Israeli
Panamanian
Third
Romania
Serbia
Uruguay
Single Entry
2900
11500
14200
3900
7700
7100
1400
3200
2000
4700
150
2600
Double Entry
4400
11500
14200
3900
7700
7100
1400
3200
3000
6200
150
2600
Half Year Multiple Entry
5900
11500
14200
3900
7700
7100
1400
3200
4100
9300
150
2600
One Year Multiple Entry
8800
11500
14200
3900
7700
7100
1400
3200
6100
9300
150
2600
Extra fee for express service
2700 / 1800
Group Visa
1800
Service
Regular Service
(6th working day collection Expected)
1973 (Inclusive of Service Tax)
Express Service
(4th working day collection Expected)
2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax)
Postal Service
2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax)
Premium Lounge Service
2908 (Inclusive of Service Tax)
Notes:
1. Visa Fees are collected on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.
2. Application Service Fees are charged by the Centre and they are non-refundable.
3. The total amount of the fees to be paid by an applicant = visa fees + application service fees in cash/DD.
4. For Express Service (4th working day collection Expected), you will have to submit your application before 12 PM, and pick up your visa after 3 PM the 4th working day afternoon.
5. The schedule of fees will be adjusted every quarter in accordance with exchange rate of USD and Rs.
Yes. One of the key features of the new system is real-time application tracking, allowing applicants to monitor progress without repeated visits or calls.
Visa fees can also be paid in Indian rupees via UnionPay, helping applicants avoid foreign exchange mark-ups typically associated with overseas payments.
The Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi will continue to operate alongside the online system.
Location: Concourse Floor, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Phone: +91-9999036735
The address and contact details were also shared by the Chinese envoy on X.
The move follows confirmation by India’s Ministry of External Affairs that the visa regime for Chinese nationals is now fully operational after a five-year suspension triggered by the 2020 border clashes.
India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, building on a limited reopening that began in July. Business visas had already been restored earlier.