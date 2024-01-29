China likely to appoint new ambassador to India after 15-month gap: Report
After a gap of over 15 months, China may appoint its new ambassador to India. According to a report by The Wire, Xu Feihong is likely to be appointed as the next Chinese envoy to India. Though no official confirmation has come in this regard, sources told The Wire that the Indian side has been notified about Xu's nomination. There is speculation that Xu might arrive as early as next month, although it is unclear how definite his arrival will occur by then.