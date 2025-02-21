Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Friday said planes flying over the Tasman Sea crossing between Australia and New Zealand were issued 'disconcerting' warning by the Chinese navy, saying they were flying over a secret live-fire exercise.

Marles also said that Australian authorities only learned about China's live-firing plans in international waters midway between Australia and New Zealand from the airlines.

Earlier, Australia’s aviation regulator had warned the airlines of a potential risk as three Chinese warships conducted exercises off the Australian east coast.

“To be clear, we weren’t notified by China,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio in Perth.

“What China did was put out a notification that it was intending to engage in live firing. By that, I mean a broadcast that was picked up by airlines or literally ... commercial planes that were flying across the Tasman,” Marles said.

“This was very disconcerting for the planes that were flying,” he added.

Live-fire exercise warning On Friday morning, three planes from Sydney bound for the New Zealand cities of Christchurch and Queenstown were in the air when they were warned by a Chinese warship of a live-fire exercise.

The Australian navy would typically give 12 to 24 hours' notice of a live-firing exercise to allow airlines time to properly plan around it, said Marles.

All three flights changed path after the warning.

The warships — frigate Hengyang, cruiser Zunyi and replenishment vessel Weishanhu — are exercising a freedom of navigation in international waters off the Australian east coast of a kind that angers Beijing when exercised by the Australian military in the disputed South China Sea.

During a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing on Friday, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China’s military had organised its fleet to conduct high-seas exercises. “The drill was carried out in a safe, standard and professional manner in compliance with relevant international law and international practice,” Guo said.