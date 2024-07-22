China makes a port play in Peru

Yet unless Chancay is treated as the beginning of an economic transformation to development rather than an end in itself, Peru will likely continue to struggle. It still needs to invest in rail, highways and other infrastructure, and it would be sovereign suicide to rely only on China. Ecuador tried that and got shoddy construction and too much debt. Peru’s economic and geopolitical success will depend on tapping more-diversified sources of capital, which in turn requires greater transparency and institutional stability.