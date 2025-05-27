China News: Massive explosion rocks Himile Group's Youdao Chemical plant; locals report ‘feeling tremors’ | Videos

China, Shadong: A powerful explosion rocked the workshop of a chemical plant in Gaomi city, located in China’s eastern Shandong province, on Tuesday just before noon, according to China Central Television. The blast triggered a swift emergency response, with no immediate information available on casualties.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Emergency Management promptly dispatched a specialised work team, including firefighters, medical experts, and safety specialists, to support local rescue operations. Local emergency services mobilised 55 fire engines and 232 personnel to the site to contain the situation and provide assistance.

State media reported that the explosion occurred at the Shandong Youdao Chemical facility, a subsidiary of Himile Group, which operates within the Gaomi Renhe chemical park.

The company, established in 2019, spans over 700 acres and employs more than 300 workers, focusing on the development and production of pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and fine chemical intermediates.

Social media posts from nearby villages described shattered windows and tremors felt by residents, highlighting the blast’s intensity. Videos circulating online showed thick plumes of grey and orange smoke billowing above the plant.

Authorities have deployed environmental monitoring teams to assess air quality in the vicinity, with residents advised to wear masks if they detect unusual odours.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the incident has impacted the stock price of Himile Mechanical, a publicly traded affiliate of Himile Group, which fell nearly 4% following news of the blast.

Blasts at chemical plants in China in recent years have included one in the northwest region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023, reports Reuters.