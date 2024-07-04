China reopened to foreign students. Americans are staying away.

In the decade-plus that Wu Xinbo has taught a class on China’s foreign policy at Shanghai’s Fudan University, Americans have typically made up a third of his class.

Then came Covid-19, which essentially locked out most international students. But even as Fudan classes returned to normal last year, none of the 30 or so foreign students in Wu’s class were from the U.S.

“I miss them," said Wu, who said his American students lobbed lively questions at him—and provided insight into how Americans were looking at China.

Across China, American students have been slow to return since Beijing ended its strict Covid restrictions in late 2022. That is despite pledges by both Beijing and Washington to rebuild exchanges between ordinary Chinese and Americans, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing hope at a November summit with President Biden of attracting 50,000 American students to China over the next five years.

In the last full academic year before the pandemic, over 11,000 Americans were studying in China, making it the most popular non-European destination for U.S. students abroad and the seventh overall, according to data from the Institute of International Education. As of June 2023, the IIE said, China wasn’t even among the top 20.

While there is no official tally of Americans currently studying in China, Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to Beijing, put the number at about 800 in a speech last month. A State Department spokesperson clarified that this figure only represents those studying in university-credit programs.

Henry Huiyao Wang, president of Beijing think tank Center for China and Globalization, estimates the number is closer to 3,000, though he includes visiting nondegree students in his estimate. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said that there are currently “thousands" of American students in China, according to what he termed “incomplete statistics." Meanwhile, around 290,000 Chinese students were in the U.S. during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the most recent IIE data.

The fact that China ended Covid restrictions later than other countries is only part of the explanation, said David Moser, associate professor at Beijing Capital Normal University. He said the number of Americans studying in China has been declining for over a decade amid rising U.S.-China tensions and the tightening of controls on expression under Xi.

“What’s happening now is that after Covid and even after China opened up, the students didn’t come back," he said.

Academics like Moser and Wu say they see the decline as detrimental to the broader U.S.-China relationship.

“We really need to have people at all levels of government, business, academia who are China-savvy," Moser said. “I feel like we’ve already lost a generation of those people."

A State Department spokesperson said the department was “focused on expanding people-to-people ties," but said the Chinese government “does not consistently meet us halfway in our efforts to build bridges between the people of our two countries."

The spokesperson added that since the November summit more groups of young Americans have visited China on short, Beijing-sponsored programs and that the U.S. hopes more will follow. “We need more U.S. students going to [China] to learn Mandarin, study Chinese culture, and become our next generation of China experts," the spokesperson said.

Before the pandemic, the number of U.S. students in China had already dropped by more than one-fifth since the peak in 2012, with many students interested in China studies or Mandarin going to Taiwan instead.

In July 2020, then-President Donald Trump ended the U.S. government’s Fulbright exchange program in China and Hong Kong.

Hanna Nkulu spent a summer in Chengdu in high school and has invested a lot of time studying China. A recent graduate of the University of Arizona, she had hoped to return to China to study Mandarin through the State Department’s Critical Language Scholarship Program, whose programs in China have remained virtual-only since the pandemic. Nkulu has shifted gears and is now set to spend the next school year as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan with a Fulbright scholarship.

“Having Taiwan be the only option where I can explore Mandarin on State Department programs—it does feel a little limiting," she said, adding that her previous studies now feel less relevant.

Travel warning

One major factor slowing the return of American students is a State Department Level 3 travel warning recommending that Americans “reconsider travel" to China and Hong Kong “due to the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including in relation to exit bans, and the risk of wrongful detentions."

The impetus for the travel warning is China’s heightened use of exit bans to target bankers and executives. The State Department also currently classifies three Americans as “wrongfully detained" in China.

Charles Laughlin, professor of East Asian Studies at the University of Virginia, said the advisory made his school’s administration “skittish" about restarting its China programs.

A recent IIE report found that less than 30% of U.S. colleges and universities they surveyed planned to send students to China last year.

Some schools, however, have resumed travel to China despite the advisory. The University of Pennsylvania sent around 100 students to China over the past year as it felt “reasonably confident" that China didn’t pose a risk for students, said Amy Gadsden, executive director of Penn China Initiatives.

Neysun Mahboubi, director of the Penn Project on the Future of U.S.-China Relations, said that the warning has a “chilling effect" on academic exchange, and should be modified.

“As far as I know, there are no American students and scholars who have been subject to either detention or exit bans," he said.

Burns, who has regularly called for more people-to-people exchanges, defended the travel advisory in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. “There are complaints by business people—mainly long-term residents of China—that are being subjected to exit bans, and we’re concerned about that," he said.

Liu, the Chinese Embassy spokesman, called the warning “completely reckless."

“Almost everyone who has been to China said that China is the safest country in the world," he said. “If China is Level 3, then the United States is Level 5."

Liu said China is taking various measures to encourage more students to come “in accordance with the consensus reached by the two presidents" in November.

The State Department spokesperson said the advisory was issued to provide U.S. citizens wishing to go to China “with full understanding of the risks involved," noting that U.S. citizens of all types were being blocked from leaving China.

In June, Wu, who is dean of Fudan’s Institute of International Studies and director of its Center for American Studies, traveled to Washington in part to lobby the State Department to ease its travel warning for China.

Sending more American students to China is in the U.S. interest, no matter the political climate, Wu said. “Even if you think of China as an enemy you have to have a better understanding of your enemy," he said, adding that such ties also “put a human face on relations between governments."

For Steven Zhang, an undergraduate student at Yale, being one of the few Western students at Beijing’s Tsinghua University last fall meant he was treated very well.

“Chinese people, like all of us, are very curious to understand what the U.S. is like," Zhang said. “To be an actual Westerner there—it is a unique experience for them to interact with you."

Around 60% of the around 800 U.S. students in university-credit programs in China were enrolled at New York University Shanghai, which was able to recover quickly from the impact of Covid restrictions, including by chartering a plane to fly in students in 2022, according to Jeffrey Lehman, the school’s vice chancellor. Before Covid, the campus hosted 3% to 4% of China’s American students.

China program directors say other factors also dissuading Americans from studying in China include fewer and more expensive flights, the relative difficulty in getting a student visa compared with other destinations and challenges like adapting to China’s digital ecosystem, including the ubiquitous use of apps like WeChat.

Potentially adding to concerns, four college instructors affiliated with an American college were stabbed last month in northeastern China, an attack the Chinese Foreign Ministry at the time characterized as an isolated incident. Burns, the U.S. ambassador, told the Journal recently that he has asked for more information on the motives of the assailant.

As to whether the presence of American students in China will eventually return to normal, Mahboubi, of the University of Pennsylvania, says that the current moment is a “delicate one" with voices in the U.S. political environment that aren’t supportive of American universities engaging with China.

“The overall political environment for this is still fraught," Mahboubi said.

