China reopened to foreign students. Americans are staying away.

Henry Huiyao Wang, president of Beijing think tank Center for China and Globalization, estimates the number is closer to 3,000, though he includes visiting nondegree students in his estimate. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said that there are currently “thousands" of American students in China, according to what he termed “incomplete statistics." Meanwhile, around 290,000 Chinese students were in the U.S. during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the most recent IIE data.