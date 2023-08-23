China, Russia Deliver Broadsides Against the West at Brics Summit

Russia and China used a summit of countries known as the Brics this week to air their grievances against Western powers, present themselves as defenders of developing economies and set out the case for an alternative international order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the South African summit by video, accused the West of provoking everything from the war in Ukraine and global inflation to hunger in the world’s most vulnerable countries by hampering Russian grain and fertilizer sales through sanctions.

Leaders of Brics nations Brazil, India, China and South Africa, gathered in Johannesburg with Putin—who faces an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine—joining by video.

“Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing, to bring an end to the war that was unleashed by the West," he said, with the flags of other Brics countries behind him.

The annual summit provides both China and Russia with an opportunity to set out their complaints against the West and voice support for the increasingly important developing economies of Africa, South America and Asia. While no formal alliance exists between Beijing and Moscow, their leaders have coordinated on anti-Western messaging. Their relationship has grown only more important as Russia’s economy has become more dependent on China, in turn helping Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

As well as blaming the West for the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader called Western allies’ increasing ties with the former Soviet republic a form of neocolonialism. Putin also praised what he said were the group’s efforts to advance the interests of Africa and Asia, in contrast to the West, which he said, in a separate speech late Tuesday, had wreaked havoc with the world economy to pursue its own economic ends.

As Russia has become increasingly isolated from Western markets, Putin has boosted efforts to make inroads elsewhere, especially in Africa. An Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg last month gathered the heads of state from 17 African countries as Putin worked to court them.

China and Russia also set out the case for strengthening the Brics capabilities as a political entity and independent trading bloc, part of an effort to boost its clout as a counterweight to the West.

Strengthening the group, Beijing and Moscow argue, would also give the developing world a stronger voice more equal to its size, putting it on a footing with Western powers whom they accused of holding back development in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Other Brics nations have advised caution over expanding to include nations such as Iran and Cuba for fear the group could become too far aligned against the West.

Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s minister of international relations, said Wednesday that the leaders had agreed on the guidelines, principles and processes for considering countries that want to become members of Brics, and that more details would be shared by the leaders before the end of the summit on Thursday.

Previously resistant to the expansion of the Brics bloc, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has recently come around to the idea, but stressed that the group must continue to represent emerging economies.

“We need a certain degree of commitment from the countries that enter the Brics, because otherwise it becomes a Tower of Babel," da Silva said, during a speech this week.

Analysts had said Brazil and India would prefer robust and meticulous processes to admit new members, sharing concerns that an expanded group could become too antagonistic toward the West and destabilize the bloc. China, on the other hand, has been pushing an expanded Brics for years.

Whether new entrants are democracies or not is of little importance, da Silva’s foreign-policy adviser, Celso Amorim, said in an interview. “Brics isn’t, and never was, about affinities—it’s a group to defend common interests and the common interests of an emerging world," said Amorim. “It’s important for the global economic balance and for a multipolar world."

Putin, speaking to the summit Wednesday from Moscow, said that Brics should increase its internal coordination and move to decouple its economies from the dollar to facilitate trade among members and other non-Western countries.

“The time has come to establish within the Brics framework a permanent commission on transport, which would also take responsibility for logistics," he said.

He said the group should also cooperate in international bodies such as the United Nations, where Moscow is a permanent member of the Security Council but has increasingly faced critical resolutions against it following its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, da Silva said that the continuing war in Ukraine highlights the limitations of the U.N. Security Council, adding that Brics countries were talking with both Ukraine and Russia in a bid to bring the war to an end.

By not attending in person, Putin spared host and International Criminal Court member South Africa the dilemma of whether to arrest him.

Bracketed together originally by the clip of their economic growth, the Brics nations now account for more than a quarter of the global economy and some 42% of the world’s population.

But the group’s size is matched by the scale of its disunity on political and security issues—including relations with the U.S. The five countries also represent vastly different governing systems and ideologies. Any expansion could widen that division.

In an address broadcast late Tuesday, Putin criticized Western sanctions and praised the Brics as a valuable vehicle for de-dollarization, a policy pursued by both Beijing and Moscow designed to push the American dollar out of bilateral trade, particularly in Asia, Africa and South America.

“The objective and irreversible process of the de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining pace," he said in a video. “We are working to fine-tune effective mechanisms for mutual settlements and monetary and financial control."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after his arrival, also spoke on Wednesday, saying that Brics nations should work together to promote prosperity and rejecting criticisms of China’s political model and efforts to isolate it.

“We should respect all modernization paths that each country chooses on its own, oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clashes of civilizations," he said.

Xi, who has launched programs such as the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative that seek to place China at the center of the international order, said he supported the expansion of Brics “to make global governance more just and equitable."

Such an expanded grouping would also give China more clout as it squares off with the West.

The Chinese president skipped a scheduled speech on Tuesday at the closing of the Brics Business Forum. The absence of the leader of the world’s second-biggest economy raised questions after Xi spent much of August out of the public eye, even as floods killed dozens in northeast China.

China offered no explanation for Xi’s absence. To further confuse matters, Chinese state media and a Foreign Ministry official said it was Xi who spoke at the forum, although Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered the Chinese leader’s prepared remarks instead.

That speech was sharply critical of the U.S. and its allies, though it didn’t name them, referring instead to “some countries," which he said were “not reconciled to losing their hegemony, and wantonly contain and suppress emerging market countries and developing countries."

Wang delivered a message, which Xi has emphasized in the past, that China is willing to work with countries to promote growth and prosperity.

“Deliberately advocating the so-called dichotomy of ‘democracy and authoritarianism’ and ‘freedom and dictatorship’ will only lead to a divided world and a clash of civilizations," Wang said.