China, Russia Deliver Broadsides Against the West at Brics Summit
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Summary
- Putin accuses the West of provoking the war in Ukraine; Xi rejects criticism of China’s political model
Russia and China used a summit of countries known as the Brics this week to air their grievances against Western powers, present themselves as defenders of developing economies and set out the case for an alternative international order.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less