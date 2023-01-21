China says Covid outbreak has infected 80% of population1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:48 PM IST
China said on Saturday that the Covid outbreak has infected 80 per cent of its population
The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×