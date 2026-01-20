China seeks WTO panel against India over PLI schemes, flags local content norms in autos and clean tech
China has sought a WTO dispute panel against India, arguing that local value addition requirements in PLI schemes for autos, batteries and EVs discriminate against imports and breach trade rules.
NEW DELHI : China has escalated its trade challenge against India at the World Trade Organization (WTO), seeking the establishment of a dispute settlement panel over New Delhi’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for automobiles, batteries and electric vehicles, arguing that they discriminate against imported goods by tying incentives to domestic value addition.