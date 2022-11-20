China sees 1st Covid-19 death in almost 6 months

As fresh restrictions are imposed in parts of China against the new outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus, the country has reported its first death in nearly half a year. China saw the death of an 87-year-old man from Beijing, bringing the death count to 5,227. His death was first reported by the National Health Commission. This is the first death China has reported since May 26. The previous death before this was reported in Shanghai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}