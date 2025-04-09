China sees time on its side as nations rush for tariff deals
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 5 min read 09 Apr 2025, 10:50 AM IST
SummaryA lack of back-channel negotiations makes it harder to see an off-ramp from the escalating tit-for-tat between Washington and Beijing.
While dozens of countries are engaging in the art of the deal, seeking to win tariff relief from the Trump administration, the situation with China is murkier. A lack of back-channel negotiations makes it harder to see an off-ramp from the escalating tit-for-tat between Washington and Beijing.
