China stabbing news: Former student kills 8 in knife attack at vocational college in Jiangsu

Reuters
Updated17 Nov 2024, 07:41 AM IST
A former student went on a stabbing rampage at a vocational college in eastern China on Saturday, killing eight people and wounding 17 others, police said, adding it appeared the suspect was angry over not getting his graduation certificate and failing an exam.

The knife attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational College of Arts and Technology in Yixing, part of Wuxi city in the eastern province of Jiangsu. The suspect was apprehended at the scene and confessed to his actions, police added.

"According to preliminary investigations, the suspect, surname Xu - male, 21 years old, a 2024 graduate of the college - attacked others after failing an exam and not receiving his graduation certificate, as well as being dissatisfied with his internship compensation," a statement by the Yixing Public Security Bureau said.

It added that efforts were underway to treat the injured and investigate the case.

The incident came just days after a mass killing in the southern city of Zhuhai in which a driver rammed his car into a crowd at a sports centre, killing 35 people and severely injuring 43 in one of the deadliest attacks in contemporary Chinese history.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 07:41 AM IST
