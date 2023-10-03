comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 03 2023 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128 -0.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -0.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.3 -1.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.15 -1.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 602.95 0.71%
Business News/ News / China to hold Himalayan forum meet near Arunachal border on Oct 4-5, Pakistan to attend
Back

China to hold Himalayan forum meet near Arunachal border on Oct 4-5, Pakistan to attend

 Livemint

The meeting, which comes amid the India-China LAC standoff, will be held in Tibet's Nyingchi, which is 160 km away from the Arunachal border.

Pakistan was formally invited by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Reuters/file imagePremium
Pakistan was formally invited by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Reuters/file image

China is set to hold the meeting of 3rd Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation close to the border with India's Arunachal Pradesh on October 4-5, and those among the attendees will be its all-weather ally Pakistan.

The forum, formed in 2018 under Beijng's watch to enhance cooperation among countries in the Himalayan belt, lists Pakistan, Mongolia and Afghanistan among the member nations.

The meeting this year is being organised in Nyingchi, Tibet, which is administered by the Chinese government. The area is 160 km away from Arunachal Pradesh, the province falling in India's northeast region.

Islamabad, in a statement, confirmed that its Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will be in attendance. "At the special invitation of the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is visiting China to participate in the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, being held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, from 4-5 October".

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Jilani will be addressing the forum's opening ceremony, and will be holding meetings at its sidelines with his Chinese and Afghan counterpart, as well as the deputy prime minister of Mongolia, the statement added.

While the forum was formed with the goal to address an array of regional issues, including geographical connectivity, the theme for this year's meeting is 'Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection'. This will also be the first in-person meeting to be held since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, close to the Arunachal border, comes at a time when China and India share a tense relationship. Both the countries are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his recent public statements, has noted that the Sino-Indian relations have been “abnormal" since the clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 04:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App