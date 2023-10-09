China Travel Continues Recovery During Golden Week, But Below Government Expectations
SummaryChina’s domestic travel during the Golden Week holiday surged and exceeded prepandemic levels, but growth showed signs of slowing and came below government expectations.
China’s domestic travel during the eight-day Golden Week holiday surged from a year earlier and exceeded prepandemic levels, according to official data, but growth showed signs of slowing and came below government expectations.
