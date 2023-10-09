China Travel Continues Recovery During Golden Week, But Below Government Expectations

The average inbound and outbound passenger trips per day hit 1.477 million during the eight-day holiday, which was longer than normal as the Mid-Autumn festival coincided with the National Day holiday this year. The number was equivalent to 85.1% of the 2019 level, but nearly quadruple the 2022 average, said the National Immigration Administration. The government had earlier expected an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the holiday.