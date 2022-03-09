China ups defence budget but Anand Mahindra says 'size doesn't matter'. See post

China ups defence budget but Anand Mahindra says 'size doesn't matter'. See post1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Anand Mahindra said the future of warfare will not be dependent on how a nation spends on defence but how smartly they spend.
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the increase in China's defence budget has shaken the geopolitics severely. While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended the lives of millions of people, especially Ukrainians, a jump in China's defence budget has raised a red flag for India. Amid the reports around global conflicts and China's defence budget, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has taken a unique take on modern warfare.
On the increase of China's defence budget, Mahindra explicitly wrote on Twitter, 'size doesn't matter'. The industrialist said the future of warfare will not be dependent on how a nation spends on defence but how smartly they spend.
"Size doesn’t matter. The future of warfare will be different. In Ukraine, armed drones are playing havoc with convoys of tanks. It’s not how much we spend but how smartly we spend that will matter...".
China has hiked its annual defence budget by 71% to $230 billion from last year's $209 billion--three times that of India’s military spending.
China's hike in defence spending comes amid the People's Liberation Army's growing incidents of muscle-flexing in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.
He said the PLA needed to carry out military struggles resolutely and flexibly to defend the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.
China’s defence budget, which does not factor in the expenditure of much of its rapid modernisation of the navy, including the building of new aircraft carriers, air force, and missile systems, is over three times that of India's defence budget of 5.25 lakh crore (about $70 billion) for 2022.
