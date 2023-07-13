comScore
Business News/ News / China urges the US to remove ‘unilateral’ sanctions against local companies ahead of US Commerce Secretary visit
Back

China urges the US to remove ‘unilateral’ sanctions against local companies ahead of US Commerce Secretary visit

 1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:19 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

China urges the US to remove ‘unilateral’ sanctions on Chinese companies related to alleged forced labor in Xinjiang ahead of a possible visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

China urges the US to remove 'unilateral' sanctions on Chinese firms over alleged forced labour in XinjiangPremium
China urges the US to remove 'unilateral' sanctions on Chinese firms over alleged forced labour in Xinjiang

China has reiterated its demand for the United States to remove "unilateral" sanctions imposed on Chinese companies, particularly those related to alleged forced labour in Xinjiang. The call comes ahead of a possible visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China. The US has accused Chinese firms of using forced labour in Xinjiang and imposed sanctions on them, a claim that China has repeatedly denied.

China's commerce ministry spokesperson, Shu Jueting, stated in a press conference that the US sanctions have significantly harmed Chinese companies' interests. "China is firmly opposed to it, and urges the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms and lift its unilateral sanctions against them," said Shu. Shu also mentioned that China is open to a visit by Raimondo and is currently engaged in communication with the US on the matter.

Also read: China takes 'appropriate' action over ‘unfair’ treatment to journalists in India

China emphasised its commitment to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue, while promoting constructive and practical cooperation. 

“China will remain committed to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue, while promoting constructive and practical cooperation," Shu stated.

In March, Raimondo had mentioned that the Biden administration was considering a pilot program to address investment risks in China.

Also read: PM Modi's US visit sends ‘strong’ message to China in a subtle way

In response, China's finance ministry requested the US to “lift bans on Xinjiang-related products" and take “practical actions" to address its major concerns regarding the sanctions. 

This statement follows a recent visit to Beijing by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which, although not resulting in a breakthrough, was deemed "productive" by both sides. Both countries have agreed to maintain open channels for economic discussions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 11:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout