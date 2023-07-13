China has reiterated its demand for the United States to remove "unilateral" sanctions imposed on Chinese companies, particularly those related to alleged forced labour in Xinjiang. The call comes ahead of a possible visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China. The US has accused Chinese firms of using forced labour in Xinjiang and imposed sanctions on them, a claim that China has repeatedly denied.

China's commerce ministry spokesperson, Shu Jueting, stated in a press conference that the US sanctions have significantly harmed Chinese companies' interests. "China is firmly opposed to it, and urges the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms and lift its unilateral sanctions against them," said Shu. Shu also mentioned that China is open to a visit by Raimondo and is currently engaged in communication with the US on the matter.

Also read: China takes 'appropriate' action over ‘unfair’ treatment to journalists in India

China emphasised its commitment to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue, while promoting constructive and practical cooperation.

“China will remain committed to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue, while promoting constructive and practical cooperation," Shu stated.

In March, Raimondo had mentioned that the Biden administration was considering a pilot program to address investment risks in China.

Also read: PM Modi's US visit sends ‘strong’ message to China in a subtle way

In response, China's finance ministry requested the US to “lift bans on Xinjiang-related products" and take “practical actions" to address its major concerns regarding the sanctions.

This statement follows a recent visit to Beijing by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which, although not resulting in a breakthrough, was deemed "productive" by both sides. Both countries have agreed to maintain open channels for economic discussions.

(With inputs from Reuters)