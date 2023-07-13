China urges the US to remove ‘unilateral’ sanctions against local companies ahead of US Commerce Secretary visit1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:19 PM IST
China urges the US to remove ‘unilateral’ sanctions on Chinese companies related to alleged forced labor in Xinjiang ahead of a possible visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
China has reiterated its demand for the United States to remove "unilateral" sanctions imposed on Chinese companies, particularly those related to alleged forced labour in Xinjiang. The call comes ahead of a possible visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China. The US has accused Chinese firms of using forced labour in Xinjiang and imposed sanctions on them, a claim that China has repeatedly denied.
