China's commerce ministry spokesperson, Shu Jueting, stated in a press conference that the US sanctions have significantly harmed Chinese companies' interests. "China is firmly opposed to it, and urges the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms and lift its unilateral sanctions against them," said Shu. Shu also mentioned that China is open to a visit by Raimondo and is currently engaged in communication with the US on the matter.