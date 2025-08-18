From China+1 to India+1: Jolted manufacturers look for business beyond the US
Megha Mandavia 10 min read 18 Aug 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Summary
A few years ago, Indian manufacturers had spotted an opportunity in the US pivot from China’s factory floor. But Trump’s tariffs have spread panic among some US buyers—they have paused merchandise orders from India. Factory owners are now back to the drawing board.
A toy factory floor on the outskirts of Bengaluru is alive with motion and noise. Long rows of assembly lines hum steadily, carrying half-finished cars, dolls, and animal figurines from one station to the next. Workers in safety vests and blue, maroon, and black uniforms move quickly but with practiced rhythm.
