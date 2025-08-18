25% tariffs are already in effect. Secondary sanctions, in the form of additional 25% tariffs for India’s purchase of Russian oil, are set to kick in on 27 August. Trump may eventually decide against pressing ahead with the additional tariff, but it has already spooked buyers in the US. Even if withdrawn, the new diplomatic reality may make them more cautious about sourcing from India, especially as bilateral relations have soured—close ties with Washington were a key selling point for Indian manufacturers. And even at 25%, India’s tariff would remain five percentage points higher than that of its closest competitor, Vietnam.