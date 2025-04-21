China warns countries: No deals with US, other nations that undermine our interests

Amid a tariff war with United States, China on Sunday, April 20, warned all countries against striking up broader business deals with America that undermine its interests. Chinese Commerce Ministry warned the world in a statement that Beijing will take “countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner” if any deals with the US are made at its expense.

The ministry stated that while China respects countries resolving trade disputes with the US through equal and fair consultations, it will strongly oppose any deals made at China’s expense.

If such a situation arises where any country seeks such deals with the US, the ministry said, China will retaliate in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests, the ministry said, adding that it was also willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties.

“United States has abused tariffs on all trading partners under the banner of so-called 'equivalence', while also forcing all parties to start so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' negotiations with them,” the Chinese spokesperson said.

The trade warning from China to other countries and nations come as the Donald Trump administration prepares to strike deals with countries — seeking US trade tariff relief — in exchange for scaling back trade with Beijing, Bloomberg had quoted sources as saying.

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries have approached him to discuss the steep additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

With the retaliatory actions, China now faces tariffs up to 245 per cent on imports to the United States, the White House has said.

In a fact sheet issued, the White House said, "On Day One, President Trump initiated his America First Trade Policy to make America's economy great again. More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals. As a result, the individualized higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated. China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has claimed that China has reached out to the US a number of times amid the tariff war between two biggest economies. Speaking at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “Yeah, we're talking to China. I would say they have reached out a number of times.”