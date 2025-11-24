China's winning its war on air pollution. Here's what India can learn from it.
Despite massive funding, India has failed to make meaningful progress on combating air pollution as much of the money has not been touched. Beijing's dramatic turnaround over the past decade offers crucial lessons.
Early this month, while New Delhi struggled with severe air pollution, Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing took to X to compare the air pollution crises in both countries, and offered to share Beijing’s experience in improving its air quality. The post's context was the annual episode of north Indian skies turning sickly yellow, which sparked rare protests by citizens of Delhi this year.