China’s falling birthrate has long been treated as a macro problem: fewer workers, more retirees, slower growth. Now Beijing is trying to turn it into a spending category.
China’s birthrate falls. But the child-care business is booming.
SummaryChina is creating spending channels across healthcare, fertility, and infant nutrition, boosting some companies.
China’s falling birthrate has long been treated as a macro problem: fewer workers, more retirees, slower growth. Now Beijing is trying to turn it into a spending category.