China’s birthrate falls. But the child-care business is booming.

China’s falling birthrate has long been treated as a macro problem: fewer workers, more retirees, slower growth. Now Beijing is trying to turn it into a spending category.
China’s falling birthrate has long been treated as a macro problem: fewer workers, more retirees, slower growth. Now Beijing is trying to turn it into a spending category.
This year, the government committed to building a “childbirth-friendly society” over the next five years, bundling support across healthcare, income, education, housing, and child-care. Official estimates put the 2026 cost of the measures at around 180 billion yuan, or roughly $25 billion.
This year, the government committed to building a “childbirth-friendly society” over the next five years, bundling support across healthcare, income, education, housing, and child-care. Official estimates put the 2026 cost of the measures at around 180 billion yuan, or roughly $25 billion.
That includes a national child-care subsidy and a pledge that women will face no out-of-pocket costs during pregnancy, with medical expenses, including fertility treatments, folded into the national insurance system.
None of this will engineer a baby boom. China’s population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, while births dropped 17% to 7.92 million. Demographers are skeptical that subsidies can move the needle much against forces like high education costs, job insecurity, delayed marriage, and shifting gender norms. The fertility rate remains around one child per woman.
But it may be more useful for investors to look for where government money starts showing up first, and how quickly corporate strategy follows.
In July 2025, China launched a nationwide child-care subsidy worth 3,600 yuan annually per child under three. By January of this year, Beijing reported the program had already reached more than 24 million beneficiaries, with 90 billion yuan allocated from the central budget for the year.
Citi Research called the program “more meaningful as a consumption policy than as a population policy.” That framing is worth holding on to. Beijing is effectively trying to lower the marginal cost of child rearing while nudging households toward more confident spending across a cluster of family-oriented categories.
That makes pronatalism look less like symbolism and more like the early architecture of a policy-backed consumer ecosystem.
The most direct beneficiaries are maternal healthcare and fertility services. China has moved well beyond rhetoric: childbirth is now effectively free under the insurance system, and reimbursement for assisted reproductive services has been expanding rapidly.
Jinxin Fertility Group, a listed IVF and reproductive-health provider, noted in its interim report that as of March 2025, assisted reproductive services had been brought into national medical-insurance reimbursement in all 31 provinces and municipalities on the mainland. That is the kind of policy shift investors can model. It lowers out-of-pocket costs and expands the addressable market for fertility treatment, even if total births remain depressed.
Infant and baby-product companies are an obvious next look, though they require more care. Beijing’s support could help stabilize sentiment in formula, nutrition, and baby-care categories that have been shrinking with the birthrate.
China Feihe moved early, announcing in 2025 a childbirth subsidy program backed by a 1.2 billion yuan internal fund, a sign that corporate strategy is already tracking the government’s fertility agenda. But investors should resist assuming a straight-line recovery. A subsidy can cushion demand and sharpen marketing; it can’t manufacture newborns.
The broader opportunity may lie in what Beijing is now defining as family infrastructure. The five-year plan covers not just childbirth and IVF but preschool access, secondary education, family income support, and housing.
China also recently issued a guideline advancing child-friendly development more broadly, calling for improvements in schooling, medical care, travel, sports, and recreation. Separately, the government announced spring and autumn school holidays and is encouraging staggered paid leave—moves that could lift family-oriented tourism and leisure spending.
That language matters. It signals that family-related consumption is being pulled into the state’s broader domestic-demand playbook. James Liang, Trip.com’s co-founder and a prominent demographic commentator, has argued that society needs enough “time and money” to raise children. Beijing now appears to be trying to supply both.
Smaller but real tailwinds could accrue to insurers with maternal and pediatric products, hospital operators with obstetrics and fertility exposure, preschool and education providers, and travel companies if family-friendly tourism gets sustained policy support.
China probably can’t subsidize its way back to a baby boom. The demographic hole is too deep, and the cultural forces suppressing births too structural. But Beijing has crossed a meaningful threshold: it’s no longer treating births as purely a social concern. It is spending real money, building policy around the full cost of child rearing, and in doing so, creating a new set of investible niches.
“In the past, every time I paid the fees, my heart would clench,” said Li Meng, a 45-year-old patient undergoing assisted reproductive treatment at Peking University People’s Hospital. “Now, when the doctor says, ‘This procedure can be reimbursed,’ I feel a sense of relief. Having the subsidies as a safety net feels like having a pillar to lean on,” she told Barron’s.
The policy may not rescue demographics. It may still create winners from the attempt.
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