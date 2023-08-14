China’s Deepening Housing Problems Spook Investors
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Summary
- Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China drop after developer Country Garden flags more debt problems
China’s latest property crisis is threatening to spill over into the broader economy, worrying investors and causing a broad market selloff.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less