China's drone light show ends in chaos: Crowd runs for life after UAVs catch fire, sparks fall on ground | Watch

A shocking fire incident was reported in China during drone show after several Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) malfunctioned. In a tragic turn of events, a dazzling display of lights in the night sky turned chaotic. Blazes rained down on spectators on October 2, who ran for their life, according to a report by The Sun.

Set to lit the sky and thrill the audience with a mesmerising experience, the show titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers” created panic and fear among the audience assembled at Sky Theatre in Liuyang, a city in Hunan province. The 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water made it an unforgettable moment for spectators which was captured on camera.