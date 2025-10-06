China's drone light show ends in chaos: Crowd runs for life after UAVs catch fire, sparks fall on ground | Watch

A shocking fire incident was reported in China during drone show after several Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) malfunctioned. In a tragic turn of events, a dazzling display of lights in the night sky turned chaotic. Blazes rained down on spectators on October 2, who ran for their life, according to a report by The Sun.

Set to lit the sky and thrill the audience with a mesmerising experience, the show titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers” created panic and fear among the audience assembled at Sky Theatre in Liuyang, a city in Hunan province. The 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water made it an unforgettable moment for spectators which was captured on camera.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing terrified crowds running for cover. In the clip flames and debris can be seen fall from the night sky on the crowd gathered to watch the night show. When burning fragments started rained down some attendees were seen using chairs as shields.