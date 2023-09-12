China’s Local Governments Are So Cash-Strapped They Use Police to Raise Revenue
Chun Han Wong ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
SummaryLocal authorities are imposing larger fines and seizing assets to help boost their coffers. In some cases, police have gone after alleged offenders hundreds of miles away.
China’s sluggish economy is driving cash-strapped local governments to seek unconventional sources of revenue. Their law enforcers have emerged as some of their biggest earners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less