China’s Local Governments Are So Cash-Strapped They Use Police to Raise Revenue

China’s sluggish economy is driving cash-strapped local governments to seek unconventional sources of revenue. Their law enforcers have emerged as some of their biggest earners.

Local police and other enforcement agencies across China have been imposing larger and more frequent fines for traffic offenses, business and safety code violations, as well as other petty misdemeanors, as a way to pad local state coffers, according to state media.

In some cases, local police forces pursued cases with few obvious links to their own jurisdictions, even going after alleged offenders hundreds of miles away, in what lawyers and state media say are gambits to seize allegedly ill-gotten gains.

Earlier this year, police officers from China’s northeastern borderlands drove more than 600 miles to Beijing to detain the founders of a video-streaming startup that they accused of engaging in illegal multilevel marketing. The company, Xueli Xingqiu, also known as Future Learning, in turn accused investigators of trumping up charges and overreaching their jurisdiction in a play for the startup’s assets.

In another instance, the founders of a Chinese cryptocurrency exchange alleged that police in the eastern city of Wuxi went beyond their jurisdiction to open a criminal probe against the startup, also over alleged use of illegal multilevel marketing techniques.

Beijing has denounced the practice of aggressively seizing assets and assessing fines to raise revenue, describing such methods as “profit-seeking law enforcement." The long-running phenomenon has flared up again as China’s economy suffers through a sluggish recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a bursting of the country’s property bubble, prompting China’s top market regulator to announce this month a new clampdown on the misuse of regulatory powers to fill coffers.

The expense of implementing Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid measures exacerbated many local governments’ debt woes, while a sharp drop in land sales deprived them of a key revenue source. Chinese local governments’ total land-related income in 2022 fell 23% from a year earlier, data from the Finance Ministry shows, mostly because of falling land sales.

Desperate, local governments have grappled for ways to juice revenues. Some resorted to fictitious transactions, setting up off-balance-sheet funding vehicles to buy state-owned land and assets from themselves. Many have also ramped up enforcement actions that generate income through fines, fees and asset seizures.

In May, for instance, a public furor erupted after a Chinese state-media outlet reported that authorities in the central province of Henan were slapping unusually heavy and repeated fines on truck drivers for exceeding weight limits, with one driver claiming to have received 58 fines worth roughly $38,000 in just two years.

“After three years of the pandemic, finances are out of money," one transport-enforcement official was filmed saying in the report. “This is called bringing law enforcement up to standard—the fines that should be imposed must be imposed."

Local authorities later denied setting any quotas for fines to be issued by law-enforcement officials.

China’s Finance Ministry allows assets seized by public-security agencies during law-enforcement work—with the exception of smuggling cases—to be transferred to state coffers at the same level of government. The central government sets restrictions on how local public-security agencies can handle cases across jurisdictions, but officials and lawyers say police are sometimes willing to flout these rules to pursue cases that offer large enough financial or political payoffs.

Beijing has tried to curb the phenomenon. In 2021, it reprimanded the northern city of Bazhou for ordering officials to plug fiscal gaps with fines, fees and other nontax income—a campaign that had raised more than $9 million worth of fines and confiscated assets in two months.

That same year China’s then Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi told his ministry to “resolutely rectify prominent problems such as profit-seeking law enforcement and illegal cross-jurisdiction law enforcement," encouraging officials to better enforce rules against those practices.

Representatives of Future Learning, the video-streaming startup, say the investigation into the company shows the efforts to stop police from seeking to raise revenue have fallen short in the face of the financial desperation of local governments.

Founded in 2021, the Beijing-based company produced short videos summarizing the content of popular books. Users were able to watch either free with advertising, or pay about $27 in annual fees to avoid ads. The startup offered incentive payouts to representatives who help recruit more users, based on percentages of subscription fees paid by new customers.

Last year, market regulators in Beijing’s Chaoyang district looked into residents’ complaints that the company was engaged in multilevel marketing, some forms of which are illegal in China, but declined to open a case, saying it didn’t find evidence of wrongdoing, according to Future Learning representatives and a local media report.

Authorities in Xilingol League, a sprawling grassland traversed by nomadic herders in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region, took a different view. Officers from Xilingol police’s Aershan branch traveled to Beijing in early February to raid the company, according to an account published by the branch on social media.

Police detained founder Ren Bo and three other executives and brought them back to Xilingol’s capital, Xilinhot, according to Ren’s wife, Fu Mian. Authorities also took down Future Learning’s app and froze more than 6 million yuan, equivalent to roughly $830,000, of its assets, according to the police and the company’s representatives.

“You’d better cooperate honestly and hand over the money, plead guilty and accept punishment," a police officer told Ren, according to a handwritten letter the entrepreneur wrote in June, which his wife posted online.

The Aershan branch police tried to justify their involvement by claiming there were victims from their jurisdiction, according to Fu and defense lawyers, who have challenged the police’s claim. Fu said the case remained under probe, with local prosecutors asking police to conduct supplementary investigations.

Like many local governments in less-developed stretches of China, Xilingol has been hit particularly hard by the country’s economic struggles. Revenue for Xilingol’s local funds budget—which comprises land-sales income—over the first seven months of this year fell by more than 85% from the same period in 2022, according to government data.

According to a June study published by the Chinese magazine Caijing, Xilingol took in fines and confiscated assets worth the equivalent of more than 10% of its tax income between 2018 and 2021, placing the league 24th out of 247 Chinese prefecture-level cities and districts ranked by their reliance on such funding sources.

In its social-media post on the Future Learning case, the Aershan branch said they had “applied an iron fist of thunder and lightning to launch an offensive against all forms of illegality and crimes."

Xilingol authorities didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Future Learning isn’t alone among startups targeted by out-of-town police. Hubdex, a cryptocurrency exchange, had a similar experience in 2021, when police from Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, sent officers to several cities across China—including Beijing and Guangzhou—to detain Hubdex’s founder and other employees.

Prosecutors indicted the founder and five others for allegedly acquiring assets through fraudulent means, according to a charge sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal. The founder denied wrongdoing and accused Wuxi police of willfully seizing and mishandling suspects’ assets, including bitcoins that went missing. The case went to trial in July and a verdict hasn’t been issued, according to the founder’s wife.

The six defendants couldn’t be reached. Wuxi police, as well as the local district prosecutor’s office and court handling the Hubdex case, didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Some Chinese lawyers and lawmakers have called for more sweeping reforms to address the problem. This spring, one legislator proposed that all fines and seized assets be transferred to central-government coffers, so as to reduce incentives for local officials to boost revenues through aggressive policing. It couldn’t be determined whether the legislature is acting on that proposal.

Future Learning’s Ren remains in detention in Inner Mongolia. In his account of his first days in custody, Ren said he came close to cracking under the pressure of police threats. “But I thought carefully and reached a terrifying conclusion, that the police handling the case may have come prepared to seek profit."

Fu, Ren’s wife, said she and a team of lawyers lodged formal complaints with the Aershan branch’s superior agencies, including the Xilingol prosecutorial office and party disciplinary commission, which haven’t yet responded to their claims.

Rebecca Feng contributed to this article.

Write to Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com