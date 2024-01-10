China’s Messaging to the U.S.: Don’t Rock the Boat
Summary
- How interested Beijing remains in sustaining communication channels with the U.S. may become more apparent in its responses to the Taiwan election results.
A new buzzword is emerging in Beijing’s messaging to Washington: the “San Francisco vision"—a veiled warning to the U.S. not to rock the boat after a reset in ties at a November summit in California between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
