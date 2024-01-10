China’s Messaging to the U.S.: Don’t Rock the Boat

A new buzzword is emerging in Beijing’s messaging to Washington: the “San Francisco vision"—a veiled warning to the U.S. not to rock the boat after a reset in ties at a November summit in California between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Diplomatic outreach has gone into high gear in recent days, including with a New York appearance Tuesday by an English-speaking senior envoy of the Chinese Communist Party. The push comes ahead of Saturday’s election in Taiwan that will usher in a new president for the first time in eight years and amid a raft of other geopolitical hot-button issues where the nations don’t see eye-to-eye.

Last year, the catchphrase was “return to Bali," the place of another Biden-Xi summit, in similar rhetoric aimed pressuring the Biden administration not to squander hard-to-come-by goodwill between the two nations.

How interested Beijing remains in sustaining communication channels with the U.S. may become more apparent in its responses to the Taiwan election results.

For China, Liu Jianchao, minister in charge of the International Department of the party’s Central Committee, warned in New York, Taiwan is at the “very core of the core interests."

“Any international response—be it real or perceived—that deviates from China’s preferred political narrative about the election will likely garner a very harsh Chinese counter-response," Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank, told a recent conference.

Tipped as a possible future Chinese foreign minister after almost four decades dealing with international affairs, Liu, who is also traveling to Washington and San Francisco, largely reiterated Beijing’s positions on major global issues and the inherent strengths of the Chinese economy. While in New York he was also scheduled to meet American financiers and the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

“My visit this time is to have candid exchanges with people from across the American society on how to implement the San Francisco vision," Liu told members of New York’s Council on Foreign Relations.

Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai’s Fudan University, said the new outreach reflects Beijing’s eagerness to see the Biden administration maintain a positive momentum in relations even during a U.S. election year.

“The San Francisco vision refers to promoting dialogue and cooperation while managing the difficulties, including over the Taiwan issue," he said.

China cut off military and some other types of communication and cooperation with the U.S. in mid-2022 to protest a visit to Taiwan by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The Biden-Xi summit months later helped steady the relationship, but goodwill dissipated when a Chinese balloon was spotted above the U.S. early last year, angering Washington and prompting Beijing to adopt the “return to Bali" language as relations turned icy.

Military talks resumed only in December, following several close encounters at sea and in the skies between the nations’ forces. In a round at the Pentagon this week, the two sides discussed a range of issues related to the South China Sea, North Korea and Ukraine, as the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy, according to a summary from the Defense Department.

Now, Chinese diplomats are using this month’s 45th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-China relations to call on Washington to sustain the more positive mood established in California, which also led to agreements for dialogues and cooperation on issues ranging from artificial intelligence to the opioid fentanyl. The Foreign Ministry even pointed to recent table tennis matches in both the U.S. and China, harking back to the friendlies that marked some of the first links between the countries in the 1970s.

In addressing an anniversary reception in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said that the U.S.-China relationship is the world’s most consequential and that it needs to be calibrated for transformations not seen in a century, Xi’s reference to the growing power of developing countries, including China.

He said the two sides should see San Francisco as a new starting point and called on the U.S. to respect China’s development path rather than tie itself in knots over it. “We hope that the U.S. side will go easy on itself," he said.

In an interview with a Chinese television network this week, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, said that after the consensus reached in San Francisco with great difficulty, the nations should work as partners. He urged the U.S. to abandon its view of China as a rival, what Beijing terms “Cold War thinking."

“The important thing is still the correct perception," Xie said.

Write to James T. Areddy at James.Areddy@wsj.com