China’s Messaging to the U.S.: Don’t Rock the Boat

Now, Chinese diplomats are using this month’s 45th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-China relations to call on Washington to sustain the more positive mood established in California, which also led to agreements for dialogues and cooperation on issues ranging from artificial intelligence to the opioid fentanyl. The Foreign Ministry even pointed to recent table tennis matches in both the U.S. and China, harking back to the friendlies that marked some of the first links between the countries in the 1970s.