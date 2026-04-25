China's next aircraft carrier to be nuclear-powered ‘He Jian’? New video sparks buzz

The Chinese military posted a film titled 'Into the Deep' on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). It featured three people named Liao Ning, Shan Dong, and Fu Jian – the names of China’s three commissioned carriers. There was, however, one detail that caught the attention of analysts and social media users. It seemingly offered a new hint about a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

China's Navy posted the seven-minute video with the caption, “On the occasion of its 77th anniversary, the Chinese PLA Navy presents the themed promotional film 'Into the Deep'.”

"Centered on a compass symbolising faith and honour, passed down through generations, the film highlights the Navy’s dedication to carrying forward its fine traditions, preserving its integrity and glory, and striving tirelessly to build a strong, modern navy," the caption read.

What caught netizens' attention? The video showed a compass being handed down through generations of officers. There were three officers at first, and their names matched those of China's three operational aircraft carriers — Liao Ning, Shan Dong, and Fu Jian.

But there was a fourth character – a 19-year-old recruit named He Jian. This prompted speculation that this character represented China's next carrier, which is expected to have the hull number 19.

By convention, carriers are named after provinces. But there is no province called Hejian, the South China Morning Post reported. Instead, “He” sounds like the Chinese word for “nuclear” and “Jian” is the word for a “ship”.

This detail further fueled speculation that China's next aircraft carrier is likely to be nuclear-powered.

A social media post read, "The names of the people shown are ‘Liao Ning’, ‘Shan Dong’, ‘Fu Jian’ and ‘He Jian’. Coincidently, the Liaoning, Shandong and Fujian are the names of the existing PLAN carriers. Speculation is rampant that the fourth (potentially nuclear powered) carrier is going to be named ‘He Jian" or 'Hejian.’"

China has not officially confirmed or denied that a new carrier is being built, but satellite images taken over the past couple of years indicate that a large vessel is under construction at a shipyard in Dalian, a city in the northeast of the country, the SCMP report added.

The images reportedly suggest that the ship is of a similar size to America’s nuclear-powered Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, heightening speculation about whether a similar propulsion method will be used.

Another clue: pictures of the ship taken in February also showed structures that looked like nuclear reactor containment vessels.

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The Taiwan link Action sequences in the video featured military drills and strikes in the Pacific. But it also sent a message to Taiwan.

The video also showed an exchange between a naval officer and his son "Xiao Wan", the latter's name an allusion to Taiwan, Reuters reported. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, even though Taiwan sees itself as distinct.

"I don't want to go home just yet. I want to play out a little longer," the boy says.

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His father responds, "Xiao Wan, don't be difficult. Mum is waiting for you at home. Let's go home."

In an article published in the official People's Daily, China's natural resources ministry urged greater efforts to "protect" the more than 11,000 islands China claims.

The vast majority of these are located within 100 km (62 miles) of the coast, with nearly 60% in the East China Sea, around 30% in the South China Sea, and the rest in the Bohai and Yellow Seas, an official Chinese tally showed in 2018.